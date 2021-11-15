Another One! Biden "I was President-Vice President for 36 Years"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Biden made the remarks during a trip to Scranton, Pennsylvania to pitch his economic agenda to the general public.
“I’d ride every day, I commuted every single day for 36 years as President, Vice President of the United States after my wife and daughter were killed, I went home to see my family, never stopped,” Biden declared.