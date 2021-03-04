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THE POWERFUL QUANTUM RIPPLE EFFECT, RECALIBRATE & THRIVE WITHIN THE DANGEROUS 5G EMF SOUP
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142 views • March 04, 2021
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio


World renown scientist and researcher, Ian Mitchell, and Previous T-Mobile Executive and current CEO of Leela Quantum Tech, Philipp von Holtzendorff-Fehling, rejoin the program to discuss the powerful science behind the quantum field. We discuss how to harness our own quantum energy and recalibrate our frequency matrix to thrive despite living in a dangerous 5G, 4G, and all other types of EMF and "dirty" electric fields. Ian and Philipp explain how this is accomplished and how they have created affordable products to help everyone live a healthier life without the damaging effects of EMF and 5G. Learn more about Ian Mitchell @ https://MitchellSciences.com and Philipp von Holtzendorff-Fehling company @ https://bit.ly/3iVOMsZ.

Leela Quantum Tech now available on my shop! Be sure to see use latest coupons @ https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Special Leela Quantum Tech coupons now available for Ebener members! Sign up @ https://SarahWestall.com/Subscribe

See my exclusive on Consciousness with Ian Mitchell and Philipp von Holtzendorff-Fehling on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform that has replaced Patreon)! Sign up at https://SarahWestall.com/Subscribe

Censorship is very serious. Please sign up for those platforms that do not censor. Go to https://SarahWestall.com/Subscribe to sign up for Ebener, my newsletter, Odysee, Bitchute, Gab, Parler, podcast platforms and more!

See superior quality products including Truth Masks, "Finding Courage" movie bundle, C60 gel caps and DefyTime Telomere lengtheners at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Remember to use the current coupons mentioned in the show to save money!

MUSIC CREDITS: “The Battle of 1066” by Patrick Patrikios – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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5gfrequencyconsciousnessbodysarah westallian mitchellbusiness game changers radioharmonize
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