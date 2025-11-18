RECESSION IS ALREADY HERE! - 23 States In The Red As Inflation Devastates! - Moody's Warns Of Crisis

BUY GOLD HERE:

Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the stark warnings from experts across the board who say we are already seeing a recession in 23 US States.





Mark Zandi of Moody's Analytics, a major indicator says it's clear that around half of all US states are in a recession with major corporations slashing 150,000 jobs last month, sticky inflation, dwindling home construction, factory layoffs, flat lining wages and far more problems piling up. Banks are seeing bankruptcies with cash to deposit ratios below 1%, derivative exposures sky high, bail-in regime policies in place at 63 central banks and the FDIC unable to cover more than 1% of actual depositor money.





The 2008 recession never ended. It's only been papered over. Technically speaking, the entire United States is still in a recession and the 2020 downturn was just a hint of what we will see in the future as entities like the Plunge Protection Team have no capability to keep the system flowing. There is simply not enough liquidity.





Families are deciding on 3 generation homes to offset costs and all of this is happening as the final penny was just minted due to the metal being worth 5 times the value of the penny. This is a major indicator of inflation and where we are headed. It is also an indicator of value as experts say some of the final pennies could see a value of as much as $5 million in the future. This is due to scarcity which there hasn't been in a long time. This is why we see so much inflation. They print and print and never sustain any semblance of scarcity.





This is another reason why so many people are flooding to gold and silver that we are seeing historic all time highs while also witnessing mass shortages. Scarcity.





In this video, Mark explains what this all means for you.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





