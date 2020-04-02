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EP 3 PART 1 CROWN VIRUS 5G and the NWO
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61 views • April 02, 2020
In this video I briefly discuss information from a webinar I did several years ago on the global health and economic crises and my thinking regarding ways of circumventing these problems.
Other issues which I discuss, amongst others, include the origin of the crown virus (I explain why I refer to it as such in the video) and ways to protect yourself from it, how to strengthen your immune system and some specific treatments for this infection. I also discuss the New World Order and the Pyramid Banking System Structure through which the world is controlled. I also discuss the data relating to this pandemic (number of cases, number of deaths and number recovered) provided on the Worldometer website and compare these with data of other communicable diseases and other causes of death. And I discuss Event 201, a global pandemic simulation which took place last year, six weeks before the outbreak of the crown virus pandemic! And amazingly this simulation was almost identical to the first phase described in the Lock Step scenario narrative which was described in a report published by the Rockefeller Foundation and the Global Business Network in May 2010! You can download a copy of the report here
http://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/...
Other links mentioned in the video are below
Merging Medicine with Health, Wellness and Financial Performance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xVE4n...
Community Exchange System www.ces.org.za
'Engineered bat virus stirs debate over risky research, Lab-made coronavirus related to SARS can infect human cells'
https://www.nature.com/news/engineere...
Goodbye stress – How to live stress free’ https://www.amazon.com/Goodbye-Stress...
Global Elite website http://theglobalelite.org/globalists/
Worldometer website https://www.worldometers.info/coronav...
Studies showing immune system destruction with 5G:
https://bioinitiative.org/table-of-co...
https://tinyurl.com/thuvc7x
https://tinyurl.com/ttdcknw
Ronald Bernard Interview on Pyramid Banking Structure
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lDZdh...
Other issues which I discuss, amongst others, include the origin of the crown virus (I explain why I refer to it as such in the video) and ways to protect yourself from it, how to strengthen your immune system and some specific treatments for this infection. I also discuss the New World Order and the Pyramid Banking System Structure through which the world is controlled. I also discuss the data relating to this pandemic (number of cases, number of deaths and number recovered) provided on the Worldometer website and compare these with data of other communicable diseases and other causes of death. And I discuss Event 201, a global pandemic simulation which took place last year, six weeks before the outbreak of the crown virus pandemic! And amazingly this simulation was almost identical to the first phase described in the Lock Step scenario narrative which was described in a report published by the Rockefeller Foundation and the Global Business Network in May 2010! You can download a copy of the report here
http://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/...
Other links mentioned in the video are below
Merging Medicine with Health, Wellness and Financial Performance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xVE4n...
Community Exchange System www.ces.org.za
'Engineered bat virus stirs debate over risky research, Lab-made coronavirus related to SARS can infect human cells'
https://www.nature.com/news/engineere...
Goodbye stress – How to live stress free’ https://www.amazon.com/Goodbye-Stress...
Global Elite website http://theglobalelite.org/globalists/
Worldometer website https://www.worldometers.info/coronav...
Studies showing immune system destruction with 5G:
https://bioinitiative.org/table-of-co...
https://tinyurl.com/thuvc7x
https://tinyurl.com/ttdcknw
Ronald Bernard Interview on Pyramid Banking Structure
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lDZdh...
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