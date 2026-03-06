© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This chart needs to be shared everywhere. It shows how truly dangerous the COVID shots are.
Drug Adverse Event Comparison (01/01/1996 - 12/29/23):
Ivermectin - 4,297
HCQ - 29,415
Flu Vaccine - 223,663
Dexamethasone - 113,686
Tylenol - 139,025
Remdesivir - 9,478
COVID Vaccines - 1,621,120
Naysayers will say this number is so high because billions of COVID-19 shots were administered. However, Senator Ron Johnson ran a calculation, and he found that the COVID shots were 55 times more lethal (25.1 vs 0.46 deaths per million doses) than the flu vaccines.
