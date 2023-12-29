Create New Account
DRAWING THE LINE
RealNewMetaMap
Published a day ago

Life loves logic because tyranny follows fast on heels of anarchy without identifying and embodying complete parameters of perception as the outcome of the perfect evolutionary pattern of the Crown of Creation. Therefore culture of art and science develops full cerebral capacity for unity when we start understanding ourselves, never before, because otherwise profane orientation corrupts the inner architecture of reasoning.

Keywords
orientationcultural archivearchitecture of unity

