Michael Salla: "Empire Strikes Back - AARO Puts UFO Disclosure on Hold"
27 views
•
Published a day ago
•
Keywords
national parksnational securityarea 51remote viewingtimothy alberinounidentified flying objecttiktokunidentified submerged objectsexopolitics todayall-domain anomaly resolution officekandahar giantsuap historical reportmodern-day giantstimothy phillipsunderground castle
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos