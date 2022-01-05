MEGA-VAXXED ISRAEL SEES RECORD CASES: WHAT WENT WRONG?

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
Israel is on its fourth covid shot now and just today the country reported a new covid case record. Cases are going through the roof despite all vax efforts. What does this mean, particularly as Fauci yesterday suggested that the US was soon to go down Israel's path of endless "boosters" every few months. Also today, France's Macon says non-vaxxed in France are "not citizens." Sound familiar?