Why Silver Is Nowhere Near Finished

Precious metals are breaking out. Most traditional investors still don’t understand why.

Silver has crossed $100. Gold is approaching $5,000. To some, it looks like a speculative blow-off. To others, it is the start of something much bigger.

A critical distinction most investors miss: stocks and businesses are valued at the speed of human organization; whereas gold and silver are repriced at the speed of trust.

When confidence in currencies, institutions and fiscal promises erodes, precious metals don’t grow. They reset.

Gold and silver are trust assets, not productive assets. When trust cracks, repricing happens fast — and violently.





GoldSilver (23 January 2026)

https://youtu.be/7wpKfiGUTgE