BIDEN: SANCTIONS TO CAUSE FOOD SHORTAGES

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
President Biden alerted us that, as a result of sanctions on Russia, food shortages for Americans are "going to be real." So, for a fight on the other side of the world, that doesn't threaten American interests in the least bit, the American people are supposed to suffer from a lack of food? Does that sound like a good foreign policy to you?