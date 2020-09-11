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Sept 11 20th anniversary man claims he did it under Cheney!
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103 views • September 20, 2021
The viewer to make up your own mind on this one!
Description from Rod of Iron
On September 11, 2021, after 20 years an article says a man confesses that he planted explosives with others under Cheney!
Description from Rod of Iron
On September 11, 2021, after 20 years an article says a man confesses that he planted explosives with others under Cheney!
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