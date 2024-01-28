👀 Mike Pompeo is asked if he would serve in the upcoming TRUMP administration

Mike Pompeo- we are going to do our level best to make sure Joe Biden isn’t elected and it will be President Trump leading the charge- when asked to serve in the past, I have always said yes and that’s probably not going to change for the rest of my time on this earth. 🤡🎪🤹🏼♂️
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/14023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.