👀 Mike Pompeo is asked if he would serve in the upcoming TRUMP administration
Published Yesterday

Mike Pompeo- we are going to do our level best to make sure Joe Biden isn’t elected and it will be President Trump leading the charge- when asked to serve in the past, I have always said yes and that’s probably not going to change for the rest of my time on this earth. 🤡🎪🤹🏼‍♂️


https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/14023



Keywords
presidentmagadonald j trumppresidential racetrump 2024agenda 47

