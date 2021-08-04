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Wondering how the Canadian political system works?
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21 views • August 04, 2021
Wondering how the Canadian political system works? With an election possibly coming up in Canada, many Americans and non-Canadians are confused as to how exactly the political system in the country works. This episode of The John-Henry Westen Show provides answers to this question and more.
» Continue reading: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/wondering-how-the-canadian-political-system-works-watch-this/?utm_source=telegramjhw
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» Continue reading: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/wondering-how-the-canadian-political-system-works-watch-this/?utm_source=telegramjhw
Be sure to follow John-Henry and LifeSiteNews on Gab, Telegram, Facebook, and Instagram so you never miss a beat!
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