WE THE PEOLE BEING REPLACED

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/china-s-xi-in-need-of-a-win-appears-ready-to-engage-with-biden/ar-AA1jTTi9 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/news/nation-world/national/article281863313.html
https://anfenglish.com/news/huge-explosion-near-green-zone-in-baghdad-70320
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/208358/Hamas-says-killed-7-Israeli-soldiers-at-point-blank-range
https://www.dailysignal.com/2023/11/14/house-passes-bill-keeping-spending-at-current-levels-through-early-2024/
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/208361/US-base-in-Syria-comes-under-attack
https://www.timesofisrael.com/missile-from-yemen-intercepted-over-red-sea-as-houthi-chief-vows-to-keep-up-attacks/
https://sana.sy/en/?p=320330
https://www.stripes.com/theaters/middle_east/2023-11-13/american-troops-mideast-iran-militant-groups-12039203.html
https://shafaq.com/en/World/U-S-Forces-endure-55-attacks-in-Iraq-and-Syria-Pentagon-confirms
https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/biden-meet-mexicos-president-friday-apec-summit-white-house-2023-11-13/
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-67422122
https://www.novinite.com/articles/222342/Bulgaria+Positioned+to+Boost+Ammo+Production+Amid+EU+Demand
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.