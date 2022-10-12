https://gnews.org/articles/t53493575
Summary：On October 9th, Miles Guo revealed in the live broadcast that the U.S. has started the legislative process to sanction the overseas assets of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials and their children and will introduce more tough measures against the CCP than Russia
