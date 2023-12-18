Trump's path to Victory in 2024: Steve Bannon | The Sean Spicer Show Ep 85

Sean sits down with Steve Bannon, the legendary host of The War Room, former Chief Strategist of the Trump campaign. Sean and Steve jump into a full exploration of all things MAGA.





Steve shares what he would of done differently in the 2016 Trump era, who should come back and who should NOT come back for Trump 2024. Steve shares who should be Trump's running mate for the 2024 election.





PLUS Sean and Steve discuss the future of MAGA and the America First movement and who is leading the charge currently, and passing the baton to the next generation dedicated to secure American excellence and keep the American dream alive.