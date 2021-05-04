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RAW - TvNI - Truth vs. NEW$ INC. May 3, "C*vid Cr*mes?- Aga*nst Human*ty?" 1st hour. UNedited.
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40 views • May 04, 2021
Our most URGENT earth-shaking show on Covid / coercive Crimes against Humanity and related issues.
URGENT Production of Heavy Facts...
Truths we shared here are very hard to handle. ..very disturbing...hard to realize what is now happening... Sit down firmly - Watch and learn, Save Your Life and Share this widely...
UNEDITED RAW Original - Show starts about 40 seconds in. no graphics
My Editing Suite Crashed - I hope to get editing going again..
URGENT Production of Heavy Facts...
Truths we shared here are very hard to handle. ..very disturbing...hard to realize what is now happening... Sit down firmly - Watch and learn, Save Your Life and Share this widely...
UNEDITED RAW Original - Show starts about 40 seconds in. no graphics
My Editing Suite Crashed - I hope to get editing going again..
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