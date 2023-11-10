Scenes of the Lebanese Hezbollah targeting the Israeli Metula site in the eastern sector of the Lebanese border yesterday.

Adding:

Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations:

We are not involved in any attacks against US forces in the region

and:

US and coalition military bases in the Middle East have been attacked 46 times over the past three weeks,56 people were injured,the Pentagon said.

Since October 17, the US bases have been attacked 24 times in Iraq and 22 times in Syria “using a combination of kamikaze drones and missiles,” the BBC reports.

and:

Israeli media:

The drone that struck Eilat yesterday was launched from Syria

The drone that exploded in Eilat was launched from Syria and apparently made its way from Jordan without being detected.

The security establishment initially estimated that the plane, which was not detected by warning systems, was launched from Yemen.

and:

Israeli army tanks surround two (2) hospitals in central Gaza City and call for their evacuation

Al-Mayadeen correspondent:

Occupation tanks surround Al-Rantisi and Al-Nasr hospitals in the Gaza Strip

The occupation is intensively bombing the vicinity of these hospitals, making the exit of civilians fraught with danger and exposing them to death.

Most of the roads leading to these hospitals are being bombed by the occupation



