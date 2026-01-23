BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
🎵 Enough is Enough (Davos in the Dust)
wolfburg
wolfburg
(Verse 1) High up in the Alps, where the air is getting thin The globalist brigade is tucking napkins in They’re sipping vintage wine on a taxpayer dime While they lecture us on ethics and they cover up the crime Private jets are landing, and the workers fly in too The secrets in the suites are finally coming into view But the party’s getting crashed, there’s a shadow on the wall The giants in the suits are set to take a heavy fall.

(Chorus) Because the middle finger’s up and the message is clear The "Liberal World Order" is shaking with fear They’re panicking in Davos, they’re scrambling on the floor ‘Cause the Trump administration just walked through the door Yeah, enough is enough, and the truth is on the loose We’re cutting through the wires and we’re tightening the noose!

(Verse 2) The Finnish leader’s tweeting, saying "save the status quo" They want to drain our agency and tell us where to go They call it "giving power" to the nations of the world But it’s just a UN banner that they’re trying to get unfurled They’re joined at the hip, the DNC and the North Moving money through the banks, sending laundry back and forth From Somali fraud to Canada, the paper trail is deep While the "Tide Pod" generation stays fast, fast asleep.

(Bridge) But Assange is on the wire, he’s calling out the names Wikileaks is burning down their little puppet games It’s a New World Order circus with the UN at the head But the "Truthers" are awake and the narrative is dead If you’re still dreaming, friend, you better rub your eyes ‘Cause the 2026 shocker is about to hit the skies!

(Guitar Solo - Aggressive and High Energy)

(Verse 3) They lived in luxury, they ate the finest steak Pretending they were fixing every problem that they make But the walls are closing in, and the fire’s getting hot They’re realizing quickly that they’ve lost the winning plot The world is waking up, the facade is coming down There’s a new set of rules for every globalist town.

(Chorus) Because the middle finger’s up and the message is clear The "Liberal World Order" is shaking with fear They’re panicking in Davos, they’re scrambling on the floor ‘Cause the Trump administration just walked through the door Yeah, enough is enough, and the truth is on the loose We’re cutting through the wires and we’re tightening the noose!

(Outro) It’s gonna be amazing... 2026, you ain't seen nothing yet. Burning to the ground. Go ahead and Google it. We’re wide awake. (Fade out with heavy drum beat)

