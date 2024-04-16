Create New Account
Society Is PROJECTING Their Mental INSANITY - Dr. Carl Jung
Published 16 hours ago

What one of the most famous psychologists in the world tells us, may shock you. This is becoming more relevant as people realize how they are divided with one another. In this video, Dr. Carl Jung shares with us insights on how society is projecting and perpetuating their mental insanity and imbalances onto others.


The Liberator 2 News aims to share powerful philosophy and psychology for self-empowerment, true social justice and equality.

Keywords
freedompoliticstruth

