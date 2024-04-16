Society Is PROJECTING Their Mental INSANITY - Dr. Carl Jung

What one of the most famous psychologists in the world tells us, may shock you. This is becoming more relevant as people realize how they are divided with one another. In this video, Dr. Carl Jung shares with us insights on how society is projecting and perpetuating their mental insanity and imbalances onto others.
The Liberator 2 News aims to share powerful philosophy and psychology for self-empowerment, true social justice and equality.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.