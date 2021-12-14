VIBE CHECK! | DJT & Bill OReilly HISTORY TOUR

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The first O'Reilly-Trump History Tour show was a HUGE success, says Bill O'Reilly.
Grossing $2 million dollars.
Even Barack Obama can't gather a crowd like Trump, he argues.
"He's not gonna sell near this. He's not gonna come close."