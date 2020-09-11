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World news pointing to your destiny?
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203 views • September 11, 2020
Jesus Christ gave us many warnings concerning what would happen just before He came back to Earth. Most of those warnings will affect you before the Lord comes back. This video will show you some of those warnings and prove to you what Jesus stated in prophecy is coming to pass in our generation. Your destiny awaits you and you may not never realize it.
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