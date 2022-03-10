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The Seven Trumpets (Official Remake Part 5) [10.03.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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64 views • March 10, 2022
Suggestion: Keep watch! All this could happen sooner than you think.
'The Seven Trumpets (official remake) (part 5)' is part of my official remake of 'the great tribulation series'.
'The great tribulation series' is a fictional movie montage comprised from various clips in which I edited into a high intensity storyline.

The series is entirely based off events prophesied in 'the book of revelation' and elsewhere in the bible. Viewers take note the series is not meant to be a defined guide to the book of revelation!

The series is perhaps over embellished and/or highly underrated at certain points! I personally make no extremist claims as to the accuracy, interpretations, and timeline displayed in this work.

This was a 600+ hour project that took the entire year 2018 to create. My hope is to capture the attention of believers and unbelievers alike and to enlighten them visually to future prophetic possibilities and to point all to the salvation found in jesus christ. Enjoy! God bless, joseph (revelation station)

Movies & series: the series uses thousands of clips taken from hundreds of different movies & series. If you would like to know a specific one list a time stamp and I'll try and get back with you.

Suggestion: keep watch! All this could happen sooner than you think.

Welcome to REVELATION STATION! My name is Joseph and here you will discover a unique ministry in which I create dramatic visualizations of legendary biblical history & end times related content!

This channel is my personal ministry that I may build the faith of believers and persuade all to the salvation which is found in Jesus Christ. Please like, share & subscribe and thank you for your support. God Bless.

980 Views mar 10, 2022
Revelation station
141k subscribers
https://youtu.be/hUpJnqqm5yQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC61hvcCp9x4u5mYyZbSDnaQ
https://www.youtube.com/c/REVELATIONSTATION/videos
https://www.youtube.com/c/REVELATIONSTATION/playlists
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https://www.youtube.com/c/REVELATIONSTATION/about
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy