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Reagan's Soviet Style "Education" Continues Under Institute's RISE Initiative
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Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor wrote, "In just a few days, the Reagan Institute Summit on Education (RISE) will host its 4th annual summit. The Reagan Institute is part of the US Presidential Library named for the former President #40. Along with the Library, there’s a Foundation, as well as the Institute. Each arm is responsible for carrying on President Reagan’s legacy. However, when it comes to education, his legacy is not one we should be celebrating, much less, still marching to.
This excerpt from Charity Navigator about the Reagan Foundation/Institute should tell you why we shouldn't be celebrating Reagan's legacy: 'The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to the promotion of the legacy of Ronald Reagan and his timeless principles of individual liberty, economic opportunity, global democracy, and national pride.'”
Lynne joins me in this episode to talk about why this is unlawful and the dangers it poses nearly 40 years after Reagan signed onto Soviet-style "education."
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/reagans-soviet-style-education-continues-under-institutes-rise-initiative/
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This excerpt from Charity Navigator about the Reagan Foundation/Institute should tell you why we shouldn't be celebrating Reagan's legacy: 'The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to the promotion of the legacy of Ronald Reagan and his timeless principles of individual liberty, economic opportunity, global democracy, and national pride.'”
Lynne joins me in this episode to talk about why this is unlawful and the dangers it poses nearly 40 years after Reagan signed onto Soviet-style "education."
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/reagans-soviet-style-education-continues-under-institutes-rise-initiative/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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