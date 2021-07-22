BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Reagan's Soviet Style "Education" Continues Under Institute's RISE Initiative
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
926 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • July 22, 2021
Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor wrote, "In just a few days, the Reagan Institute Summit on Education (RISE) will host its 4th annual summit. The Reagan Institute is part of the US Presidential Library named for the former President #40. Along with the Library, there’s a Foundation, as well as the Institute. Each arm is responsible for carrying on President Reagan’s legacy. However, when it comes to education, his legacy is not one we should be celebrating, much less, still marching to.

This excerpt from Charity Navigator about the Reagan Foundation/Institute should tell you why we shouldn't be celebrating Reagan's legacy: 'The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to the promotion of the legacy of Ronald Reagan and his timeless principles of individual liberty, economic opportunity, global democracy, and national pride.'”

Lynne joins me in this episode to talk about why this is unlawful and the dangers it poses nearly 40 years after Reagan signed onto Soviet-style "education."

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/reagans-soviet-style-education-continues-under-institutes-rise-initiative/

Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive

Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia

https://sonsoflibertyradio.com

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com

Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/

Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate

Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Keywords
educationindoctrinationronald reaganworkforcetenth amendmentrisetim brownsons of libertysetting brushfiresred state talk radiocharlotte iserbytlynne taylor
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Why the GOP Deserves to Lose

Why the GOP Deserves to Lose

Mike Adams
Israeli Politician Calls Elimination of Gaza Babies &#8220;Moral&#8221;

Israeli Politician Calls Elimination of Gaza Babies “Moral”

Edison Reed
France Televisions Cancels Contract With Israeli Firm Linked to Netanyahu Over Viewer Data Access Concerns

France Televisions Cancels Contract With Israeli Firm Linked to Netanyahu Over Viewer Data Access Concerns

Chase Codewell
RFK Jr. Just Told Us Who He Really Is: A Genocide Apologist Running HHS

RFK Jr. Just Told Us Who He Really Is: A Genocide Apologist Running HHS

Mike Adams
Ukrainian lawmaker added to controversial &#8220;enemy&#8221; database after calling for peace with Russia

Ukrainian lawmaker added to controversial “enemy” database after calling for peace with Russia

Willow Tohi
Bill Aims to Stop U.S. Lawmakers From Betting on Their Own Elections Ahead of Midterms

Bill Aims to Stop U.S. Lawmakers From Betting on Their Own Elections Ahead of Midterms

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy