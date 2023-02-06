Create New Account
Important people all over the world are talking about the New Federal State of China.
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gettr.com/post/p27h90abcf9

2023.02.06 Important people all over the world are talking about the New Federal State of China.

The New Federal State of China had shocked the entire world and brought truth and hope to all mankind.

全世界重要的人物都在谈论新中国联邦。

新中国联邦给全世界带来了震撼，并给全人类带来了真相和希望。


