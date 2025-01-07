"SHOCK RESIGNATION": Justin Trudeau Steps Down - What's Next for Canada? | Maverick News Special"

Join us tonight on Maverick News for an urgent and in-depth special broadcast as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces his resignation from the leadership of the Liberal Party. After nearly a decade at the helm, Trudeau's decision leaves Canada at a political crossroads.

SPECIAL CALL IN SHOW!





In tonight's show, we will:

Unpack the timeline and reasons behind Trudeau's unexpected exit from office.

Analyze the political implications of this seismic shift in Canadian politics.

Explore the potential candidates vying to replace Trudeau as the Liberal Party leader.

Discuss what this means for Canada's future, including upcoming elections and policy directions.





We'll have expert analysis, live reactions from the public, and exclusive insights from political commentators. Don't miss this critical discussion as we navigate through the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter for Canada.





Tune in, share your thoughts, and join the conversation in the live chat. Remember, Maverick News is your source for unfiltered, real news.





#JustinTrudeau #TrudeauResignation #CanadianPolitics #LiberalParty #MaverickNews