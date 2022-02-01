Will You Stand Strong For Jesus Under Persecution? (2-1-2022)

On this episode of the Innocence Redeemed podcast I will be talking about how truth is being re-defined and how it is up to us to stand strong for truth in both everyday decisions situations and standing firm in truth when it comes to our walk with Jesus. An unrighteous precedent is being set in the mainstream. If we don’t stand up for what is truth now, will we take a stand in our faith when persecution comes for us? It is a time to get off the fence and be bold, choosing this day who you will serve. I cover some mainstream news topics in order to segue into the main message in this podcast. I pray this episode is a blessing to you.Links may be found here:Follow the Innocence Redeemed podcast here: