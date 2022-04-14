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New Authority for Prayer and Healing Is Here!
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60 views • April 14, 2022
Copyright © Doug Addison
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/new-authority-for-prayer-and-healing-is-here/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "This is the start of a powerful week … and in this episode of Spirit Connection, I share practical steps and encouragement to help you get to the next level."
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/new-authority-for-prayer-and-healing-is-here/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "This is the start of a powerful week … and in this episode of Spirit Connection, I share practical steps and encouragement to help you get to the next level."
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