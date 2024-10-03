This is the video for the single “deadmen tell no tales” by Aaron Armageddon. This song was nominated by the Tennessee singer songwriters association 2x.

A song I wrote about struggling with the l temptations of evil and how we must cling to the old wooden cross and focus on walking in the footsteps of Christ. In 2010 I was a beaten almost to death during a robbery and left for dead. I laid overnight in the intensive care unit not expected to live through the night… I spent the night in extreme anguish alone contemplating my life and how I had been living it outside if Gods commandments and in the morning all my brain trauma and aneurysms (3) had been healed miraculously overnight. I now have a titanium eyesocket but the lord spared my cognition, at the end there’s a quote with Alex Jones that resonated with my situation.