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3/17/2022 Miles Guo: What the West cares about in the Russia-Ukraine war are money, economy, and power. Xi Jinping does not care about how many Chinese people would die. In Xi’s eyes, the Chinese people are even worse than animals. Xi’s “Zero COVID” policy is inhumane