Johnny in VA, BEER, SUNDAY LAW, Edmund Walsh, Herman Goring, Nazis-Catholics-Jews-&-“Lutherans”

CTB 2024-10-10 SUNDAY LAW

TOPIC LIST:

* Johnny catches everyone up to him moving.

* Western (not “West”) Virginia is under attack by drug lords.

* What struck Johnny’s new vacation area on the Company’s “birthday”?

* Does Johnny miss Mexylvania? BEER!

* Billy Graham and His Friends

* What is “Humanism”?

* The “Zoomer Historian” on Nazis, Catholics and Jews.

* Kamala Harris ducks out of the Al Smith Dinner.

* Bill Colby and “Mr. White”

* Sunday Law!!!

* Is Walter Veith a Jesuit?

* Is Christian J. Pinto a Freemason?

* Jesuit Edmund Walsh from Nuremberg to Tokyo.

* Herman Goring’s twisted Jewish-Catholic “Lutheran” upbringing.

* Why was Herman Goring over-weight? The answer will surprise you.

* “How Pop Tart ‘Christian’ Sabrina Carpenter brought down the black Freemasonic Mayor of NYC.”

* Both Adolf Hitler and “the Allies” were careful not to destroy Rome...what a surprise.

