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Follow God or Government? Last Call Before The Great Reset
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17 views • November 22, 2020
The Great Reset is upon us. A new world is fast arising. If ever it was time to wake up it is NOW! Total corruption on every side...It is time for the heroes of faith to arise amid this day of trial and speak out. John the Baptist publicly called out the King on his immoral lifestyle. Moses confronted Pharaoh and declared, "Let my people go!" Daniel prayed with his windows open in total defiance of the government edict. Jesus did not care about causing offence. He told the truth regardless of the outcome. Let the heroes of faith arise in this, the last of the last hour!
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