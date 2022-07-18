Ukraine footage appears to show moment after Russian missile hits Vinnytsia shopping mall

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The Guardian.
Jul 14, 2022 Video appears to show the moment after a Russian missile attack hits a shopping mall in Vinnytsia, Ukraine. More than 20 people have been reportedly killed, including three children. The strike hit a city far from the frontline in the south of the country
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pQXaWk9k7SE