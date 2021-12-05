A December To Remember

Joe’s [p]residency is turning out to be a disaster.

He put a strict ‘plan’ in place to deal with Omicron, but untested/unvaxxed illegals are pouring across the border.

[Fauxi] may as well be president at this point.

[Bidan] is dismayed that people are politicizing COVID, but got installed for doing so from day one.

By his own logic, he shouldn’t be president.

Joy Behar is his last line of defense.





The full segment is linked below.





Watters’ World | 4 December 2021

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6285239820001

