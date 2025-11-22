Brutal Crypto Crash | Tucker: Marijuana Really Fries Your Brain | Nikki Haley's Son Next Charlie?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Weekly News Report! It was supposed to be crypto's year, now it's being beaten like a rug. Tucker Carlson has on Dr. Daniel Amen, who proves it’s hard not to see the devil’s lettuce as a tool for social control. It makes people duller, rendering them easier to manipulate and less likely to fight back. Young Gen Z men are finding their Conservative Christian stride. They know they are on an uphill battle to save humanity, but young men like Nalin Haley, ironically, neocon Nikki Haley's son, are rising to the challenge. Nikki Haley’s Gen Z son is a based right-winger - no H1B visas, no forever wars, distrustful of government & he even converted to Catholicism. Trump signs the bill to release the Epstein files. All of that and much more in This Week’s Headline News! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/brutal-crypto-crash/
