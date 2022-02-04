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The MSM IS PANICKING! - CNN President RESIGNS! - The Narrative Is Collapsing - What Does This MEAN?
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14735 views • February 04, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the resignation of Jeff Zucker as the President of CNN following controversies surrounding Chris Cuomo who was forced out of CNN and is currently in a lawsuit which threw Zucker under the bus.
The media and the narrative itself is collapsing. This is why we are seeing such an influx towards Joe Rogan while the media panics and tries to cancel someone with far more viewers. All the while, this is the same media that was involved in covering up the Epstein case, pushing the Iraq war, trying to hand us questions from the government and currently trying to push the Ukraine/Russia conflict. Operation Mockingbird anyone?
But even if the narrative is collapsing, what does this mean? Are people taking action? That's another story entirely.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
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JOIN US At Anarchapulco 2022:
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the resignation of Jeff Zucker as the President of CNN following controversies surrounding Chris Cuomo who was forced out of CNN and is currently in a lawsuit which threw Zucker under the bus.
The media and the narrative itself is collapsing. This is why we are seeing such an influx towards Joe Rogan while the media panics and tries to cancel someone with far more viewers. All the while, this is the same media that was involved in covering up the Epstein case, pushing the Iraq war, trying to hand us questions from the government and currently trying to push the Ukraine/Russia conflict. Operation Mockingbird anyone?
But even if the narrative is collapsing, what does this mean? Are people taking action? That's another story entirely.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
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Follow us on Twitter here:
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DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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