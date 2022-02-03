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You WON"T BELIEVE how the ADL now defines 'racism'
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41 views • February 03, 2022
Glenn Beck.
It’s no surprise that the far-left tries to change language to suit its political narrative every chance it gets. But now the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), an organization devoted to finding antisemitism, is doing the same. And you won’t believe how the ADL now is choosing to define ‘racism’…
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y9y8iaI0deY
It’s no surprise that the far-left tries to change language to suit its political narrative every chance it gets. But now the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), an organization devoted to finding antisemitism, is doing the same. And you won’t believe how the ADL now is choosing to define ‘racism’…
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y9y8iaI0deY
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