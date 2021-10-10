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First Ever Covid Protest at Vancouver Art Gallery
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60 views • October 10, 2021
Brian Ruhe interviews people on street at start of Corona pandemic on March 25, 2020. This was BEFORE the April 12, 2020, first ever protest march in Canada led by Susan Stanfield-Spooner. I was there with her to help bring out the first group of people. There were 19 people at the first march.
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