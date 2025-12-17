Nebraska Football Quarterback Catastrophe: Matt Rhule’s Hand-Picked QB Disaster to Chasing Away a Generational Talent in Dylan Raiola

From Jeff Sims Disaster to Raiola Exit: Nebraska's Quarterback Struggles Analyzed. Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, a former five-star recruit, plans to enter the transfer portal after two seasons as starter. He delivered consecutive winning records and bowl appearances but faced challenges including injury and staff changes. The move highlights ongoing quarterback transitions under head coach Matt Rhule.

Read the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald and Substack https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/nebraska-football-quarterback-catastrophe

#NebraskaFootball #DylanRaiola #TransferPortal #Huskers #MattRhule