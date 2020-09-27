Presentation on Improper Response to COVID-19

On September 17, I presented a video to the Randolph County Commissioners in Elkins, West Virginia. They have been asked to take the proofs of claim presented that show the response to COVID-19 is wrong on all points to the Governor and our representatives, both state and federal. If these proofs are not disputed, then we must be demand that the response to COVID-19 be changed. This is the video and the initial Commissioners’ response. At their next regular meeting on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 1:30 PM, in the Courthouse Annex in Elkins, West Virginia, I will request their action plan. The Commissioners will have had a chance to view Prove All Things episode #17 which I produced and which aired on county TV cable on September 24 (link below). Prove All Things has dealt exclusively on COVID-19 related matters and episode #17 contains more evidence of serious issues concerning the response and vaccine safety in general.Prove All Things #17:All 17 Prove All Things episodes are archived on www.hudok.com and www.hudok.info