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Presentation on Improper Response to COVID-19
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58 views • September 27, 2020
On September 17, I presented a video to the Randolph County Commissioners in Elkins, West Virginia. They have been asked to take the proofs of claim presented that show the response to COVID-19 is wrong on all points to the Governor and our representatives, both state and federal. If these proofs are not disputed, then we must be demand that the response to COVID-19 be changed. This is the video and the initial Commissioners’ response. At their next regular meeting on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 1:30 PM, in the Courthouse Annex in Elkins, West Virginia, I will request their action plan. The Commissioners will have had a chance to view Prove All Things episode #17 which I produced and which aired on county TV cable on September 24 (link below). Prove All Things has dealt exclusively on COVID-19 related matters and episode #17 contains more evidence of serious issues concerning the response and vaccine safety in general.
Prove All Things #17:
https://www.brighteon.com/20ff2566-a593-4698-92ae-ed6e56e3caed
All 17 Prove All Things episodes are archived on www.hudok.com and www.hudok.info
Prove All Things #17:
https://www.brighteon.com/20ff2566-a593-4698-92ae-ed6e56e3caed
All 17 Prove All Things episodes are archived on www.hudok.com and www.hudok.info
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