PRION MAN 💉 BLACK SHABBAT
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Published 13 hours ago

VfB wasn't the only one whom saw #COVIDIOCRACY coming:


I AM PRION MAN


Has he lost his spine?

Bloodstream full of protein spikes

Can he think at all?

Or will he boost again next fall?


Is he man or bot?

Has he one coherent thought?

Not a single care

NPCs aren't self aware


Blood flow half congealed

Makes his own magnetic field

When he travels now

Metal detectors always sound


Nobody warned him

He just waits for a cure


Hoping for refunds

That will never occur


Now the truth is clear

Poor Prion Man was swayed by fear

People like Bill Gates

Kill the plebs they claim to save


Nobody told him

He just trusted their meds


They didn't help him

Now he has his regrets


He's intubated

Tiktok nurses soon forget

Struggling in hospital bed

Prion Man meets his end


Source: https://honkfm.com/2276/



Keywords
satireblack sabbathcovidiocracyhonkfmblack shabbatprion man

