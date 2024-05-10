PRION MAN 💉 BLACK SHABBAT

VfB wasn't the only one whom saw #COVIDIOCRACY coming:





I AM PRION MAN





Has he lost his spine?

Bloodstream full of protein spikes

Can he think at all?

Or will he boost again next fall?





Is he man or bot?

Has he one coherent thought?

Not a single care

NPCs aren't self aware





Blood flow half congealed

Makes his own magnetic field

When he travels now

Metal detectors always sound





Nobody warned him

He just waits for a cure





Hoping for refunds

That will never occur





Now the truth is clear

Poor Prion Man was swayed by fear

People like Bill Gates

Kill the plebs they claim to save





Nobody told him

He just trusted their meds





They didn't help him

Now he has his regrets





He's intubated

Tiktok nurses soon forget

Struggling in hospital bed

Prion Man meets his end





Source: https://honkfm.com/2276/







