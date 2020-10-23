A Full Spectrum Analysis of the "Q" Phenomenon w/ Dr. Joseph P. Farrell & Catherine Austin Fitts

This is replacing a previous version of this video that had audio issues.As a service to protect & share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Radio Far Side YouTube channel.All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find & support their work here:Original title: Q & the Qult: A Multi-Spectrum AnalysisQAnon has been vilified and censored by the corporate media, and billed as the Second Coming by followers. Joseph P. Farrell and Catherine Austin Fitts join Bernard Grover to discuss the whos, whats, whys, and hows of the Q Phenomenon.These two remarkable guests bring diverse and well-informed views to a highly misunderstood and contentious topic.Bernard has written over 35 articles spanning the three years of the Q Phenomenon.The latest article is linked here, with additional links at the bottom of the page:You may also find it interesting to read this: