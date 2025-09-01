The 80/20 Threshold, Soros Arrests, & The Truman Show Reality | Riccardo Bosi

🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨





Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





Retired Australian Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel Ricardo Bosi returns with a critical intelligence update. John Michael Chambers and Lt. Col. Bosi dissect the meaning behind Trump’s reference to the “80/20” threshold—the alleged tipping point of public awareness needed before the “Hammer of Justice” falls.





They break down Trump’s direct threat to charge George Soros with RICO, Tulsi Gabbard’s stripping of security clearances, and Pete Hegseth’s martial law-era clean-up at the Pentagon. Bosi reveals why localized unrest is likely—but all-out civil war is not—and how the military is lawfully dismantling deep state resistance under Continuity of Government (COG) protocols.





The conversation takes a profound turn as Bosi explains why we are living in a “Truman Show” reality—where medicine, science, history, and even faith are about to be exposed as systemic lies. He offers urgent guidance on how to spiritually and mentally prepare for the collective awakening ahead.





This episode is a masterclass in strategic awareness—covering AI dangers, Islamic cultural conquest, false flags, and the end of political parties as we know them. Brace for impact. The Great Awakening is here.





Key Intel Covered:





Decoding the “80/20” Awakening Threshold





Trump’s Lawful Martial Law & The Soros Takedown





Why Civil War Is Off the Table (But Unrest Is Coming)





The Pentagon Purge & Pete Hegseth’s New Authority





The Global Islamic Cultural Invasion (Hijrah Strategy)





AI Blackmail & The Single Greatest Threat to Humanity





Your Life Is a Lie: The “Truman Show” Reality We’re In





How to Mentally & Spiritually Prepare for What’s Next





If you’re ready to face the truth—this briefing is for you.

Where we go one, we go all.





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/



