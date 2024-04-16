Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Stop the “Great Reset“ because of dramatic consequences for humanity
channel image
Kla.TV - English
152 Subscribers
67 views
Published 14 hours ago

This demanding program is intended to encourage people to examine, think, discuss and act. Because it shows, how extremely momentous the planned arrangements of the "Great Reset" will be, which is currently planned by the eugenically motivated financial oligarchy.

Keywords
oligarchygreatresetcivilisations

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket