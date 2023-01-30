Major Airlines Pilot SOUNDS ALARM Danger In The Skies! VAXXED PILOTS RISK FIERY CRASHES!

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Stew Peters Network





Flying is definitely not as safe as it was 3 years ago thanks to vaccinated pilots!



Joshua Yoder is here to discuss how the FAA reduced heart health standards in order to maintain the flight status of vaccinated pilots.

The vaxx mandate drove many pilots from their jobs and now the ones left are having vaxx induced heart problems!

All pilots must be tested for subclinical myocarditis because oftentimes the first symptom is sudden death.

To help pilots and passengers stay free from vaccine tyranny, donate to U.S. Freedom Flyers at: https://www.givesendgo.com/usff

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