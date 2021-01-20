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True News: Bitcoin, Free Markets and Economics 101
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150 views • January 20, 2021
Why we would be better off without seat belts -- everything in the free market balances out, Bitcoin versus Gold is just one example. Freedomain Radio Bitcoin donations: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
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