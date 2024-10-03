Sunday Morning Live 29 September 2024





In this episode, I tackle existential questions and personal responsibility within society, starting with Albert Camus’ perspective on suicide and its implications on upbringing and choice. I share insights on parenting and antinatalism, critique societal ideals of equality, and discuss the significant roles women play in shaping future generations.





Shifting to education, I examine the struggles teachers face and the effects of classroom disruptions on progress. I argue against the fear of declining birth rates, suggesting that managing population change can yield positive outcomes. Ultimately, I highlight the importance of embracing discomfort and self-reflection as keys to personal growth and societal improvement.





The livestream continues for donors here: https://premium.freedomain.com/66faeb1b723768cda30fac75/how-not-to-get-targeted-donor-only





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!





https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, the interactive multi-lingual philosophy AI trained on thousands of hours of my material, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022