Water Street Tampa, FL

ater Street Tampa is a multi-phased urban development project that includes more than 9 million square feet of commercial, residential, hospitality, educational, entertainment, cultural, and retail spacethatwill be built out over a 10-year period. Situated on the Garrison Channel and Hillsborough Bay, Water Street Tampa is surrounded by existing cultural, entertainmentand community anchors including the Tampa Convention Center, Amalie Arena where the Tampa Bay Lightning play, Tampa Bay History Center, and Florida Aquarium. Strategic Property Partners iscurrentlyworking with 10award-winningarchitectural firms on thedesign of 18distinct buildings and 12.9acres of new and enhanced public space, breathingfresh energy into Tampa’s downtown. The revitalization isalready underway with the construction of new roadways, streetscapes,and utility and technology infrastructure workin progress, which willbring distinctive pedestrian-oriented design to downtown Tampa. From bike paths and green spaces, to specially-curated shopping and culinary experiences, cultural and entertainment venues, educational institutionsand more, Water Street Tampa will offer a truly unique lifestyle in a citywith amazing natural featuresand a superior quality of life.



