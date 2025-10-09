2026 Dollar Dies - Paper Coins Gone - Digital Arrives 10/09/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elon Musk is developing the “Everything App” with a new payment system called “X Money”. This feature aims to transform X into a comprehensive financial tool, allowing users to conduct various financial transactions directly within the app. Bill Gates also confirmed that “We are building a Global Digital Payment System”.
Visit us online at:
To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:
https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/
For your Emergency Food Supplies visit:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:
00:00Everything App
04:55Global Digital System
13:30More Evidence
16:29Prophecies