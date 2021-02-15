WHITE PILL: A Video To Awaken Humanity

This is a mashup of works from SOMTV, Charlie Freak / BonfireGuy, and whoever may have produced the viral, 33-min: 38-sec Trump-mashup entitled "The Final Warning". Though SOMTV is uploading and distributing this video -- SOMTV holds ZERO credit for any part of it other than the Jo Bradley clip at the very end.[If anyone can inform SOMTV who has produced the viral video, The Final Warning -- we will credit them here. Please advise.]The intent behind this video is to provide a one-stop shop for red-pilling Americans who have been asleep.This is a great video for folks who simply swallow the mainstream narrative without knowing what has actually been going on behind the scenes with the last four years of the Trump presidency.Cheers to the 2nd American Revolution!Join the Souled Out Media discussion by following the link tree below...