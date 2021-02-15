WHITE PILL: A Video To Awaken Humanity

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[If anyone can inform SOMTV who has produced the viral video, The Final Warning -- we will credit them here. Please advise.]
The intent behind this video is to provide a one-stop shop for red-pilling Americans who have been asleep.
This is a great video for folks who simply swallow the mainstream narrative without knowing what has actually been going on behind the scenes with the last four years of the Trump presidency.
Cheers to the 2nd American Revolution!
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